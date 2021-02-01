First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of First American Financial worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,295,000 after buying an additional 584,901 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,278,000 after buying an additional 610,988 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,584,000 after buying an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 551,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 436,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 130,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

