First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $34.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $975.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $1,334,548 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

