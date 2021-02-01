First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $37.88 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.