First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $9.16 on Monday, hitting $262.99. 589,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.03. The stock has a market cap of $711.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.