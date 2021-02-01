First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.19. 198,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $354.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

