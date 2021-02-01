First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.84. 324,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

