First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 197.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,821. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93.

