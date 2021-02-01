First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 2,022 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,926. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

