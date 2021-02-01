First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 315 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.76. 275,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,189. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.