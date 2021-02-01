First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Shares Gap Up to $23.07

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $30.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 1,231,000 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.26.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$899,500. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,000. Insiders sold a total of 170,507 shares of company stock worth $2,812,954 in the last 90 days.
About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
