First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Shares Gap Up to $23.07

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $30.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 1,231,000 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.26.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4274153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$899,500. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,000. Insiders sold a total of 170,507 shares of company stock worth $2,812,954 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

