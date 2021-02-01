First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) Shares Down 1.5%

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.55 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42). Approximately 124,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 124,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.38. The company has a market capitalization of £35.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

Get First Property Group plc (FPO.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. First Property Group plc (FPO.L)’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group plc (FPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group plc (FPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.