First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,384. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

