First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.37. 5,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

