First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

