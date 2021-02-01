First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,995. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

