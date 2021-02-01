First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGM traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.16. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

