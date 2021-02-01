First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 70,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 970.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,634 shares during the period.

FIV stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

