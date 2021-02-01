First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.88. 9,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,947. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

