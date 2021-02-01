FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $88.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

