FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Receives Top Pick Rating from Citigroup

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC downgraded FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Shares of LON FGP traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 71.80 ($0.94). 1,555,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.23. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £876.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

