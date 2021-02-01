Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 359,479 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Eli Lilly and worth $850,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.82. 114,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

