Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,290,178 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Total worth $899,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Total by 16.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Total by 0.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,658. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.