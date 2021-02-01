Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 599,727 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of salesforce.com worth $2,779,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average of $231.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

