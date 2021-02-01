Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Banco Santander worth $323,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.94. 211,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.