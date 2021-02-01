Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Crown Castle International worth $336,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 260.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $4.54 on Monday, hitting $163.80. 54,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,868. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

