Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of HDFC Bank worth $414,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded up $5.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

