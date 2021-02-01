Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 146,686 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 146,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Union Pacific worth $893,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,559,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $307,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $199.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,737. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

