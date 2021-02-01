Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 9,917,107 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 316.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of NextEra Energy worth $1,006,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,056 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.20. 204,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,762,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

