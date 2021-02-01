Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.09% of Globant worth $249,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.35. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.33. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $230.47. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.