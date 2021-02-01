Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $545,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,279. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.43, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

