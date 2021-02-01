Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of ASML worth $1,880,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $19.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $553.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.19 and a 200-day moving average of $416.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $573.80. The stock has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

