Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $608,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.38. 215,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

