Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $241.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $241,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $86.94. 958,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,867,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

