Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $274.20 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,211 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Southern Copper worth $274,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after buying an additional 596,986 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 482,338 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 357,563 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southern Copper by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 290,225 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. 30,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,532. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $6,040,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,922,967 shares in the company, valued at $158,892,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,022,976 shares of company stock valued at $59,928,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

