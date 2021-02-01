Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $303.44 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Square worth $303,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Square by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 32,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.36. 304,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409,332. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.55, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

