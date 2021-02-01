Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $342.07 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Trip.com Group worth $342,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,453 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,995,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,433,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $31.16. 215,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

