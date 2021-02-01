Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $509.73 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BHP Group worth $509,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $74.41.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

