Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $623.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,856,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,678 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 8.53% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $623,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

SPSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.