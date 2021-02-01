Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $688.54 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of JD.com worth $688,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 415,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,663. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
