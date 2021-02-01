Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $688.54 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of JD.com worth $688,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 415,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,663. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.