Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $881.77 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Novartis worth $881,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NVS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $205.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.