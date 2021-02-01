Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $992.14 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,266 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of NIKE worth $992,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research increased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.99. 230,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,047. The company has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

