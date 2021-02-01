Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 814,389 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Schlumberger worth $308,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 381,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,605. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.