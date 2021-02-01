Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,024 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $290,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.37. The stock had a trading volume of 186,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.27 and its 200 day moving average is $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

