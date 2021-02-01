Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 116,353 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $806,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $520.68. 76,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.26 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

