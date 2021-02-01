Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 125,524 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,105,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 376,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.35. 35,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

