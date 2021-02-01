Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 201,679 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Toyota Motor worth $657,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

TM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,063. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

