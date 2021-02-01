Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,153,049 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of ING Groep worth $371,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 643,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 23.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE ING traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,411. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

