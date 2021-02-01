Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,403,986 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $1,115,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 148.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,188.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,281,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. 957,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,172,963. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

