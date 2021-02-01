Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 497,775 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Walmart worth $1,705,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.88. 209,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $395.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.