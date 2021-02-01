Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,985 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,546,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Yandex worth $385,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.66. 78,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,400. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

